IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match 2020

Shreyas Iyer in action (Photo Credits: IANS)

After clinching the first two matches of the five-match series, India will eye to seal the series when they will face New Zealand in the third T20I of the series. The clash will be played on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Virat Kohli and Co will certainly be high on confidence after their performances in the previous clashes and are expected to win the upcoming encounter too. On the other hand, the Kiwis will not want to face a series loss at their fortress and must put a fightback. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs NZ match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were certainly at their prime in the first two matches of the series and played a crucial in their side’s triumph. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal haven’t given many chances to the batsmen to free their arms. Shreyas Iyer vs Ish Sodhi, Martin Guptill vs Jasprit Bumrah and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 in Hamilton.

For New Zealand, the veteran trio of Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Ross Taylor registered half-centuries in the opening game of the series and will have to come good in the next game in order to change their side’s fortunes. Below, we’ll look at the best dream11 side of the next game.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –KL Rahul (IND) was brilliant in the last two games picking him as the wicket-keeper should be a no-brainer. Along with his blitz with the willow, Rahul has also impressed everyone with his wicket-keeping skills.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Ross Taylor (NZ), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND) should be picked as the four batsmen in this team.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ) is ranked 3rd in the ICC T20I bowling rankings and should be the first pick as the all-rounder. While Ravindra Jadeja (IND) should be the other all-rounders in the team.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Hamish Bennett (NZ) and Ish Sodhi (NZ) should be picked as the three specialist bowlers in this fantasy team.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ross Taylor (NZ), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Hamish Bennett (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ).

Keeping the recent form of players in mind, KL Rahul should be picked as the captain of your dream11 team while his partner-in-crime Shreyas Iyer is the ideal choice for the vice-captain