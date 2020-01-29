IND vs NZ, Hamilton Weather & Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for 3rd T20I Match Between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park Stadium

Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credits: Getty)

After winning a couple of T20Is the Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand In the third T20I which will be held on January 29, 2020, at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The five-match T20I series has witnessed total domination by the Men in Blue. On one hand, where the hosts will be looking to register their first win the T20I series, the visitors would be looking forward to maintaining their winning streak and seal the T20I series. In this article, we bring you the weather and the pitch report for the third T20I. KL Rahul Could Break This MS Dhoni Record During India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2020 in Hamilton.

So the match will begin at 8.00 PM local time New Zealand time and 12.30 PM IST. The day time will have passing showers but there will be no rains during the evenings. Which means the fans can enjoy a full game of cricket without any interruptions. The sun will set by 8.00 PM and the mercury will hover at around 20-20 degree Celsius at the start of the match. But as the match progresses, the temperature will dip by around a couple of degrees. Check out the snapshot of the weather below: New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Weather in Hamilton (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

Seddon Park is known to be a high-scoring venue so the fans can expect a lot of runs. It does not require rocket science to understand that the pitch favours the batsmen. However, the spinners will get an extra edge as compared to the fast bowlers.