KL Rahul Could Break This MS Dhoni Record During India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2020 in Hamilton

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

KL Rahul who has stepped into the shoes of Rishabh Pant is not only doing well with the willow but also has been exceptional behind the stumps. Pant was ruled out of the series due to concussion during the first ODI against Australia and since then the Karnataka batsman has been handling the wicket-keeping duties for India. Even in the T20I series against New Zealand, KL Rahul continues to be the gloveman for the team. As India will take on the Kiwis in the third T20I, the wicket-keeper batsman could surpass MS Dhoni to achieve a rare record. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match 2020.

So KL Rahul has scored a couple of back-to-back half-centuries in the first two T20Is against New Zealand and a quickfire of 91 runs against West Indies in the third T20I, the Karnataka batsman now has three back to back half-centuries. If he manages to score a half-century in the fourth T20I as well, he will be the first Indian batsman to slam half-centuries in the four consecutive matches. With this, he also aims to surpass MS Dhoni who holds the record of scoring a couple of back-to-back half-centuries in the T20I as a wicket-keeper. If he manages to score a half-century in the third match he will surpass MS Dhoni.

Rishabh Pant holds the record for scoring one half-century in the T20IS. The Indian team has already won a couple of games already and the five-match T20I series stands on 2-0 as of now. The match will begin at 12.30 PM IST in Hamilton.