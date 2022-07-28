Another match and another victory as India pull off a dominant show to clean sweep the West Indies 3-0 with a 119-run victory in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday, July 27. The game was reduced to by overs due to rain but India managed to rack up 225/3 in 36 overs. Shubman Gill was once again the protagonist of the show as he struck yet another fine fifty, his second in three games. But he would be massively disappointed to have missed out on his maiden international hundred as he remained undefeated on 98* when the heavens opened up. Shikhar Dhawan Hits 37th ODI Fifty, Achieves Feat During India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022

Needing 257 to chase in 35 overs and salvage some pride for themselves this series, West Indies batters failed to step up to the task. Yuzvendra Chahal was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj ended up with two scalps apiece. The hosts were eventually bowled out for just 137 runs in 26 overs as India secured a thumping 119 run-victory to clinch a series whitewash for the first time on Caribbean soil. Skipper Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King were the top scorers for West Indies with 42 runs each.

Here are some stat highlights of the match:

#This was the first time India clinched an ODI series whitewash against West Indies on Caribbean soil.

#Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian captain to clean sweep Windies on their home turf in ODIs.

#India's win by 119 runs is the biggest margin of victory for the Men in Blue over West Indies in the Caribbean.

#This was India's 12th bilateral ODI series win over West Indies since 2007, the most by any side against a team.

#This was West Indies' ninth-consecutive ODI loss.

#Shubman Gill scored his second ODI fifty.

#Shikhar Dhawan struck his 37th ODI fifty.

Gill was deservedly given both Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards for incredible performances in all three games of this three-match affair. With the ODIs having finished, all attention for this series would now turn to the T20Is where India would be bolstered by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant among other stars. West Indies would aim to script a turnaround in the shortest format of the game after having been defeated comprehensively in the ODIs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).