India have ensured that they maintained their winning run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by registering a sixth win on the trot, which came against England on October 29. With this result, India have moved to the top spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. Earlier, India beat Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. A team will get to play nine matches in a round-robin format and the top four teams on the World Cup 2023 points table will advance to semi-finals. Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into play, if teams are tied on points. Meanwhile, on this page, we will keep track of the Indian cricket team’s position on the World Cup 2023 points table along with upcoming matches and results. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India cricket team have a good chance of making it to the semifinals and are strong favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2023 due to home conditions. However, team India will be wary of the challenges given that the team has not won any ICC trophy since 2013. India failed to qualify for the final at the last edition of the ICC World Cup and were eliminated in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will be hoping to go the distance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Position Played Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Points 1st 6 6 0 0 0 1.405 12

India CWC 2023 Schedule and Results

Date Match Venue Result Oct 08 India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai India won by 6 wickets Oct 11 India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi India won by 8 wickets Oct 14 India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India won by 7 wickets Oct 19 India vs Bangladesh MCA International Stadium, Pune India won by 7 wickets Oct 22 India vs New Zealand HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala India won by 4 wickets Oct 29 India vs England BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow India won by 100 runs Nov 02 India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nov 05 India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata Nov 12 India vs Netherlands M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India CWC 2023 Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2023 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).