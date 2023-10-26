Most Wickets in World Cup 2023: With a third consecutive four-wicket-haul, Adam Zampa takes his wicket tally to 13. Mitchell Santner is second with 12 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah is third with 11 wickets to his name and he is followed by Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka with the same tally. New Zealand's Matt Henry fifth spot with 10 wickets. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out the highest wicket-takers on the list of most wickets in the World Cup 2023. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get Updated List of Batsman Standings With Leading Run Scorers at CWC in India.

Spinners are most likely to dominate in the list of most wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, thanks to spin-friendly conditions in India. Despite not-so-friendly bowling conditions, one cannot rule out pacers completely. For teams to do well it is important that their strike bowlers feature regularly in the wickets column. So, expect top bowlers to dominate the list of most wickets in World Cup 2023. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Position Player Team Matches Wickets 1 Adam Zampa Australia 5 13 2 Mitchell Santner New Zealand 5 12 3 Jasprit Bumrah India 5 11 4 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka 5 11 5 Matt Henry New Zealand 5 10

In the last edition of Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia’s Mitchell Starc finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 27 wickets. Overall, in the history of Cricket World Cup, Glenn McGrath tops the list of most wickets with 71 scalps, followed by Muthiah Muralidaran’s 68 wickets. Among the current bowlers only Starc, Trent Boult and Shakib Al Hasan feature in the top ten on most wickets in Cricket World Cup history.

