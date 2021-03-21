India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in the finals of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 21, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming to be the maiden champions of the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, RSWS 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Yuvraj Singh Advises a Young Fan Cheering For Him During Road Safety World Series 2021 To Wear a Mask (Watch Video).

India Legends defeated West Indies Legends in the first semi-final of the competition to book a place in the summit clash while Sri Lanka Legends got the better of South Africa Legends to secure a final berth. Both teams boast some of the greatest players the game has ever seen and it will be an interesting encounter.

When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 21, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final on TV.

How to Watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream. Live commentary of the game will be available on the Youtube channel of Voot.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Commentary

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Sachithra Senanayake, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Warnapura

