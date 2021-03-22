The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series came to an end on Sunday (March 21), with India Legends lifting the title. As the name suggests, the tournament aims to create awareness towards road safety and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on roads. On the eve of the final encounter against Sri Lanka Legends, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Twitter where he and West Indies captain Brian Lara encouraged their fans to wear helmets while riding. While fans were delighted to see Lara and Tendulkar featuring in the video, Yuvraj Singh hilariously poked fun at the duo’s acting skills. India Legends Beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 Runs in Final to Win Road Safety World Series 2021.

The video starts with Tendulkar saying that he’s at a massive hotel in Raipur, but thanks to a scooter, he can roam around. As he was about to start his two-wheeler, Lara came from behind and asked if he could join. Although Tendulkar happily agreed, he asked Lara about his helmet. In the end, the Master Blaster urged viewers to wear a helmet, both while driving the vehicle or even sitting at the back. Have a look! ‘Broken Bahubali’ Yuvraj Singh Gets Guard of Honour as India Legends Lift Road Safety World Series Title.

Watch Video:

Be it riding on the roads or driving on the 🏏 field, wearing a helmet is a must! Let's not take road safety lightly & always keep safety first by wearing the right helmet.@BrianLara, thanks for helping spread this message mate. 🙂#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1zoW93WdkH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 21, 2021

With Tendulkar and Lara being two of the biggest names in world cricket, the clip got viral in no time. Moreover, the duo shared an essential message to youth all over the world. However, when Yuvraj Singh came across the clip, he cheekily trolled the two cricket icons. “Oscar nomination,” the southpaw wrote jokingly with a laughing emoji. Have a look!

Yuvraj's Comment!!

Oscar nomination 😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 21, 2021

Meanwhile, India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the summit clash to get the glory. Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh scored fiery half-centuries, whereas Irfan Pathan scalped two crucial wickets.

