India Legends clinched the maiden edition of the Road Safety World Series after defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. After posting a mountain of 181/4 while batting first, Irfan Pathan and other bowlers restricted the Lankan side for 167-7 to take India over the line. Dashing southpaw Yuvraj Singh was among the many Indian players who shone for India in the summit clash. Batting at number four, the left-handed batsman played a sensational knock of 60 as India posted a gigantic total. His heroics earned him a lot of praises and even a guard of honour by the hotel staff. India Legends Beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 Runs in Final to Win Road Safety World Series 2021.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Kitchen staff gave Yuvraj Singh a guard of honour for his fantastic performance in the tournament. Notably, the all-rounder had hurt his calf in the latter part of Sri Lanka’s innings and even limped off the field. Despite the injury, however, he danced while being surrounded by hotel staff honouring him. “Broken Bahubali,” read the caption of the clip. Have a look!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj indeed was one of India’s stand-out performers in the tournament. The southpaw scored 194 runs in six innings, comprising two half-centuries. Moreover, his strike rate in the tournament was above 170, and his contribution while fielding was also crucial.

Openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are the other Indian batsmen to shine this season, scoring 233 and 214 runs respectively. In the bowling department, Yusuf Pathan was India’s most successful bowler with nine wickets, whereas Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha scalped seven and six scalps.

