India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the Road Safety World Series 2021. The two teams met in the final after some impressive performances in the tournament earlier. Set a target of 182, Sri Lanka Legends managed only 167 runs. Kaushalya Weeraratne kept Sri Lanka Legends in the hunt with his 15-ball 38 but that wasn’t enough. Apart from him, Sanath Jayasuriya scored 43 off 35 balls to provide his side with a solid start. India Legends Beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 Runs in Final to Win Road Safety World Series 2021.

Chinthaka Jayasinghe made a contribution of 40 runs off 30 balls as Sri Lanka Legends fought hard to be in the chase. For India Legends, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan picked two wickets each While Manpreet Gone and Munaf Patel chipped in with a wicket apiece. Meanwhile, twitterati were quick to react after India Legends’ victory. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

What a great tournament! @sachin_rt led legends to great victory #INDLvSLL — Himanshu Yadav (@himyadav) March 21, 2021

History Repeats Itself 🔥👌 Then(2011)- India defeated SriLanka in Cricket World Cup 2011 Final . . Now(2021)- India Legends defeated SriLanka Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021 Final. 🇮🇳🏆🇮🇳#INDLvSLL#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #TeamIndia — शिवांक गिरि 🇮🇳 (@__The12thMan) March 21, 2021

Congratulations to our legends to win road safety world series 🔥 champion 💪💪💪#INDLvSLL pic.twitter.com/me9FjpgIGA — Imran Barbhuiya (@AryanBarbhuiya1) March 21, 2021

Feeling is same as India won the World Cup 10 years ago 😍❤️#INDLvSLL#RoadSafetyWorldSeries#IndiaLegends pic.twitter.com/eIpE0oPQlP — Abhishek Pandey (@Abhish1_tweets) March 21, 2021

Earlier batting first, India Legends posted 181 for four in their allotted 20 overs. Yusuf Pathan slammed unbeaten 62 off just 36 balls to help his team post a big total. Apart from him, Yuvraj scored 60 off 41 balls.

