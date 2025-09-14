India national cricket team will take on Pakistan national cricket team in a blockbuster clash in the Asia Cup 2025. This is the second match of the Asia Cup 2025 which both will play. India has been drafted in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and UAE. India secured a sensationally dominant victory against UAE and Pakistan demolished Oman in their first match. India and Pakistan share a long-standing cricketing rivalry which got some new sparks added in it due to recent relationships between the two nations. Under a situation where the India-Pakistan relationships are very low, both teams are in pressure to stand upon their nation's expectations from them. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Cricket Fans Divided Ahead of Blockbuster India-Pakistan Clash, Say ‘Match Should Not Take Place’.

India has prioritised having maximum quality in their side in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025. They have went with an out of the box combination to ensure that. India added Shubman Gill in their side and maintained the right and left hand combination in the opening. They have packed their middle order with players who can float in the order and also specialise against different types of bowling. With that they also ensured that they have three all-rounders in the side and went with only three specialist bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Fans eager to know India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, will get the entire information here.

Batting

Even in the match against Pakistan, India are likely to maintain the same combination. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will continue as the team's openers with Abhishek being the aggressor and Shubman ensuring stability. The middle order will have Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel maintaining the right and left hand combination throughout. Although Sanju has featured for India's top order for most of the times, he can also cause much damage in the middle. India has considered the option to have more batters to continue aggressive play throughout the innings.

Bowling

Despite the packed batting lineup. India's strength has been their bowling which reflected in the first match against UAE. The conditions in UAE and the big grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi support spinnners and India has jumped on the opportunity by adding two quality spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav up their ranks. With all-rounder Axar Patel completing the troika, it is a very difficult attack oppositions will have to face. It gets more difficult for batters to to take them on as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will take the new ball for India and they are certain to create pressure. No changes in expected in the bowling lineup. Shivam Dube as a seam-bowling all-rounder has also added value. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Unfazed About Mohammad Nawaz Being Classified As Best Spinner in World, Says ‘Can Rank Them Anywhere’.

India's Likely XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

