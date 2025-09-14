Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): As the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 hit the ground in Dubai on Tuesday, Indian Cricket fans have divided opinions on the upcoming India-Pakistan match, referring to the recent unrest between the two countries.

One such cricket fan from Mumbai, Shubham Chavan told ANI that the "Match should not take place."

"The match should not take place. But as a sportsman, it should. India vs Pakistan is a big match. The matches are thrilling. It goes till the last over. So, it will be entertaining. India will win," Chavan shared.

Asgar Ali, a Cricket enthusiast in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said, "This match should not be played. Such a big incident took place in our country, but still we are playing a cricket match against them. According to me, we should boycott this completely..."

However, another cricket fan had a different opinion, "The match should be taking place. Sports and war are two different things. We should not mix them. We will watch this match definitely..."

A Cricket enthusiast in Delhi, Praveen Kashyap said, "This is a match which everyone would want to watch...People have a special affinity for sports. Everybody wants to watch the India vs Pakistan match...A few people view sports just as sports..."

The Indian cricket team will play against its arch-rivals, Pakistan, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the upcoming India-Pakistan match that will be held on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Owaisi questioned the decision to play cricket matches with the rival country and sought clarity from the government on the monetary gains compared to the loss of human lives.

"My question to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and all of them is that you don't have the power to refuse to play a cricket match against Pakistan, which asked for the religion of our 26 citizens in Pahalgam and shot them..." Owaisi said, speaking to the media.

The AIMIM chief questioned the BJP whether the money earned through the match is more valuable than the lives of 26 citizens who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"We ask the Prime Minister, when you said that blood and water cannot flow together, dialogue and terrorism cannot happen together, then how much money will the BCCI get from one cricket match, Rs 2000 crore, Rs 3000 crore? Is the value of money more than the lives of our 26 citizens? This is what the BJP should tell... We stood with those 26 citizens yesterday as well, we stand with them today, and we will stand with them tomorrow as well..." he stated.

The anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The emotions around the contest are mixed, and there have been calls to boycott the fixture against Pakistan. (ANI)

