India made just one change to the squad from the first two Test matches as BCCI named an 18-member team for the final two Test matches against England. Umesh Yadav, who will replace Shardul Thakur, was the only change in the team announced for the third and fourth Test. Umesh will join the squad in Ahmedabad, which will play host for the final two Test matches of the series. India and England are currently tied 1-1 in the four-match Test series. England won the first Test by 227 runs but India fought back with a massive 317-run victory in the second game. ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: R Ashwin Breaks into Top 5 All-Rounders, Rohit Sharma Gains 9 Places to Reach 14th Position.

Umesh, who left the team in Australia midway through the second Test after suffering a calf injury, is fit again and has been named in the 18-member squad for the third and fourth Tests against England. The 33-year-old will replace Shardul Thakur in the squad if he clears the fitness Test. Thakur will be released to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins from February 20. Virat Kohli Interviews Ravi Ashwin After All-Rounder’s Incredible Outing Against England in Chennai (Watch Video).

BCCI Announce Squad for 3rd and 4th England Tests

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj. — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2021

"Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy," the BCCI said in a press release. The selection committee have also named five net bowlers and two players at standbys for the final two Test matches.

Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham and Saurabh Kumar have been named as the net bowlers while KS Bharat and Rahul Chahar are the two standby players. Shahbaz Nadeem, who played the first Test, has been released from the team along with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

