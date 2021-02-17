Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the 34-year-old shone with the ball as well as a bat to guide India to a 317-run win and level the series. The cricketer from Chennai took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then scored a sensational century in the second, showing his qualities in a brilliant victory. Ravi Ashwin Shares Heartfelt Note on Twitter After Guiding India to 317-Run Win Over England in 2nd Test.

Following his performance, Ravi Ashwin was named as the man of the match and was interviewed by skipper Virat Kohli in a segment for BCCI, where the two talked about the 35-year-old’s exploits in the match. The all-rounder revealed that he felt ‘blank’ white batting and had ‘zero emotions’ as he hardly found himself in such a position. Ravi Ashwin’s Wife Prithi Shares Fan Made Poster of South Indian Movie Master Featuring the All-Rounder’s Blitzes in Chepauk.

‘For the first time in my career, I feel blank. When I went out to bat, I was blank. In fact, I had to ask you if I could start sweeping, so that's exactly how I feel; zero feelings or emotions inside. Very rarely do I find myself in such situations, you know me very well, my mind is always ticking. Out there, especially after being 1-0 down, what I did was something incredible. That partnership between us really set the tone for us,’ Ashwin told Kohli.

See Video

Mindset 👊 Changed batting approach 👌 The backstory to return to his batting form 👍 Don't miss this special chat as man of the moment @ashwinravi99 speaks to #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli - by @RajalArora. @Paytm #INDvENG Watch the full interview 🎥 👇https://t.co/cLihn0nLEm pic.twitter.com/Pes1IsFTVF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Ravi Ashwin entered the record books as the all-rounder helped India to a sensational win. The 34-year-old took his 29th fifth wicket haul in Tests which he followed by his fifth Test century in the second innings along with another three wickets during England’s chase.

India leveled the four-game series 1-1 with two matches to go. The third Test will be a Day-Night affair and will be played at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24. Virat Kohli’s team need a win and a draw in the remaining matches to qualify for the Test Championship final.

