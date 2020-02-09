India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND U19 vs BAN U19 CWC Final on TV

India U19. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Streaming and Free Live Telecast: India and Bangladesh meet in the final of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020. This is Bangladesh’s maiden entry in the U19 World Cup final, and they will be hoping to clinch their first U19 title. India, on the other hand, have won four U19 World Cup titles and now are searching for their record fifth title. Meanwhile, if you are one of the fans looking to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final online, then scroll down for all the details. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shoriful Islam & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for in India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Final Match.

India start as strong favourites as they continue to be undefeated in the tournament. The Boys in Blue defeated traditional-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to make it to the finals of the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi have been strong performers for the defending champions.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Final match at the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup will be played at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 09, 2020. IND vs BAN U19 World Cup match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time. India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Team Prediction.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans will be keen to follow the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final. The IND vs BAN U19 CWC final will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. So, Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast the IND vs BAN U19 Final match live. Fans can also watch IND vs BAN U19 match in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1HD Hindi. The U19 CWC will be telecast live on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC U9 World Cup final. For, the IND vs BAN U19 final match live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar’s mobile app and official website.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated New Zealand to set up the finals clash with India. Bangladesh are also unbeaten thus far with one of their games against Pakistan washed out.