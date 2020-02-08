Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shoriful Islam & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for in India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Final Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shoriful Islam (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Twitter)

India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will battle it out in the final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played on February 9 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Well, stakes are quite for the game and both the sides must leave no stones unturned to clinch the prestigious trophy, Moreover, the Boys in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament and will be eyeing to retain their title. On the other hand, Bangladesh have qualified for the first time. Well, the high-voltage clash is also expected to witness some individual battles amongst the players. Below, we’ll look at some of those. India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Team Prediction.

Both the teams reached the finals of the tournament with losing a single match in the tournament and one can really expect the match to go down to the wire. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi have been the standout performers for the Boys in Blue. On the other hand, Rakibul Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy played a crucial role in guiding the Bangla Tigers to the finals. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some mini-battles which one can witness in the final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shoriful Islam

The southpaw has consistently gave India good starts and the opposition must vary him. Moreover, he scored a sensational century against Pakistan in the semis and must be high on confidence. In order to restrict the opener, Bangla Tigers will have to rely upon Shoriful Islam to get rid of the batsman though his swinging deliveries and buckets of variations.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy vs Kartik Tyagi

Just like Jaiswal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy also scored a century in the semi-final clash and guided his side to their maiden finals. He came into bat after an early fall of the first wicket but he brilliant succumb to the pressure and reached a ton. However, he will be challenged by Kartik Tyagi in the final match and dominating the in-form pacer will take some beating. Tyagi is even more lethal with the new ball and let’s see what Joy can offer in front of the former.

Dhruv Jurel vs Rakibul Hasan

Jurel has been magnificent both in front and behind the stumps in the World Cup and on many occasions, has rescued India from a tricky situation. However, he will have to tackle the turning Rakibul Hasan when he’ll come to bat and the challenge will certainly not be easy. The left-arm spinner doesn’t allow the batsmen to free their arms and will fancy his chances of winning this battle.

India have reached the finals of the tournament for the record seventh time and will be chasing their fifth title. They are also the favourites to win the title and will want to rise to the expectations. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers have already created history by going to their maiden finals and their next target will be clinching the title.