With the series tied at 1-1, India and Australia will be looking to record a series win when the teams face each other at The Gabba in Brisbane. IND vs AUS 4th Test is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2021 (Friday). Australia won the first game with India coming back in the second while the third ended in a draw. So before the series decider e bring you the live streaming details of the match. Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of Decider at The Gabba (Watch Video).

Both teams have injury problems to deal with as they are likely to be far from full strength. India will be without Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja, while there are also some doubts over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, the hosts will be without Will Pucovski for this match as Marcus Harris is set to replace the youngster at the top of the batting order. ICYMI: Marnus Labuschagne Took Stunning Catch Against India at The Gabba Four Years Before His Test Debut (Watch Video).

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 4th Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match will be live from January 15, 2021 (Friday) with day 1 starting at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

Check Out Possible Playing XI For India and Australia

India Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/T Natarajan/Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Likely Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

