Amid the injury woes, Team India's preparations for the fourth Test against Australia are on full song. The Indian cricket team's official account shared a clip from training session where Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, and others were seen sweating out in nets. With the series level at 1-1 after the first three tests, the last game at the Gabba in Brisbane is the decider, and the visitors are not leaving any stones unturned in their training. "In all readiness for the Gabba Test #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," read the caption of the post. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Preview.

For the unversed, as many as six Indian players namely Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been ruled out in the Test series due to injuries. Moreover, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal's participation in the Brisbane Test is also under the scanner. Hence, it won't be wrong to say that India have been left with a second-string side and their chances of upsetting Aussies at the Gabba are very thin. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane's men will indeed not go down before putting up a fight. Meanwhile, let's look at how Indian stars are gearing up for the ultimate clash which gets underway on January 15 (Friday). Australia's Incredible Record at "Fortress" Gabba a Worry for India.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

As you saw in the video, Washington Sundar and Kartik Tyagi were polishing their skills and might well be in contention to make debuts in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Australia would be gutted with the historic draw in the third game and must be raring for redemption. Notably, the Border Gavaskar Trophy is currently with India, and they'll retain the title if the fourth Test ends in a draw. Hence, Tim Paine and Co should aim for nothing less than a triumph. They, however, will also miss opener Will Pucovski's services who sustained a shoulder injury. Marcus Harris is likely to replace him in the playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).