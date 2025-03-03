India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4. The Rohit Sharma-led India are coming into this contest with three consecutive victories in group-stage matches. Steve Smith's Australia are heading into the contest after defeating England before their next two matches against South Africa and Afghanistan were washed out due to rain. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

Australia national cricket team star cricketer Travis Head has become one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket. Travis Head has consistently delivered many match-winning performances across formats for his nation. The stylish left-handed batter has been India's biggest threat in recent years in international cricket. Head's match-winning performances in the ICC World Test Championship final, the ODI World Cup and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have broken Men in Blue's hearts.

Travis head elevates his game whenever he faces the Asian Giants. His aggressive approach while batting has made it tough for the Indian bowlers to dismiss him. On that note, take a look at Travis Head's incredible record against the India national cricket team in international cricket. India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: Check IND vs AUS Results in 50-Over Format Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Travis Head Record Against India in ODIs

Matches 9 Runs 345 Average 43.12 Strike Rate 101.76 Centuries 1 Half Centuries 1 Highest Score 137

Travis Head Record Against Team India in Test Cricket

Matches 15 Runs 1163 Average 46.52 Strike Rate 66.87 Centuries 3 Half Centuries 4 Highest Score 163

Travis Head Record Against India in T20Is

Matches 8 Runs 255 Average 36.42 Strike Rate 150.87 Centuries 0 Half Centuries 1 Highest Score 76

Travis Head has haunted India in recent years. The Australian batter has a strike rate of over 100 in the white-ball format against Team India. Head will be once again crucial for the Australian batting attack ahead of the much-awaited semi-final clash against Team India in Dubai on March 4.

