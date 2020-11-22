Indian cricket team will be in action for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown. The Virat Kohli and Co. will take on Australia in an away bilateral series. The two teams will face-off in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, as many T20Is and four Tests. The tour opens with ODI series. Meanwhile, if you are searching which channel in India will telecast the IND vs AUS ODI Series, then continue reading to find out along with live streaming online details. India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Australia: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Sydney.

The series will be played under ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and will be first for India. Australia have already played three matches under the league against England and are placed third on the team standings. Meanwhile, India will be looking to get off to a winning start. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

The series opener will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on November 29 while third ODI will be played on December 02 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. All the ODIs will be day-night matches and will have a start time of 09:10 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Download Full Schedule in PDF here.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India vs Australia ODI series 2020. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 and their HD channels will telecast the IND vs AUS ODI series live in India.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Sports Networks will telecast IND vs AUS matches in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the online live streaming. Fans will have today a nominal subscription fee to catch the action live online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).