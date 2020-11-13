After some mind-boggling action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Men in Blue will be back on national duty after as they’ll lock horns with Australia in a full-fledge tour, starting from November 27. Fans have their eyes on the calendar as history has witnessed great action whenever these two cricket powerhouses have met on 22 yards. This series holds even greater significance this time as it will mark India’s return in international cricket after a long coronavirus-induced halt. The two-month-long tour comprises of three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Test matches. Below, we’ll look at how what happed when time India’s Men cricket team last travelled Australia last in 2018/19. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Virat Kohli’s men will indeed take the field with a lot of confidence as they have pleasant memories from their last Australian tour. The tour started with the T20I series which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, India created history in whites with Virat Kohli becoming the first-ever Asian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil. India continued their dominance in the ODI series – registering a 2-1 win. As both teams gear up for the high-voltage tour, let’s look at how India and Australia in their last meeting down under. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

3 T20Is – Tied At 1-1

Australia started off the tour well with a four-run win in the opening T20I. Chasing a revised total of 174 in 17 overs, Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant half-century, but the visitors just couldn’t cross the line. The second T20I was washed out due to rain while India made a thrilling comeback in the last match. Chasing 165 in Sydney, Virat Kohli scored a well-compiled half-century as India won the game by six wickets and the series was tied 1-1.

4 Tests – India Won 2-1

Although the home team managed a tie in T20Is, they couldn’t succumb to the challenge in Test matches. Riding on a brilliant century from Cheteshwar Pujara and clinical bowling performances, India won the first Test by 31 runs. Nevertheless, Tim Paine’s men settled scores in the second Test with a 146-run win. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the wrecker-in-chief with eight wickets in the game.

India went back on winning track in the third game with an all-round dominance. Pujara continued his stellar form and scored yet another ton while Jasprit Bumrah took nine wickets. As a result, India won the game by 137 runs. The visitors also looked set to win the final game, but rain helped hosts seize a draw. Nevertheless, India still won the series 2-1.

3 ODIs – India Won 2-1

Australia were eyeing some sort of redemption in the ODI series, and they also started well with a win in the first game. Youngsters Jhye Richardson and Peter Handscomb starred as Australia registered a 34-run victory in the opening encounter. However, the visitors levelled the scoreline in the second ODI. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shone in that game as India chased down 299 runs with six wickets in hands.

With the series poised at 1-1, the third game became a deciding encounter. Yuzvendra Chahal’s six-wicket haul restricted Australia to 230/7 before MS Dhoni, and Kedar Jadhav guided visitors to a seven-wicket win. With this, India also bagged the ODI series 2-1.

Notably, Steve Smith and David Warner didn’t participate in that series owing to a one-year ban. However, they will feature in the upcoming assignment, which means India should be ready for a more formidable challenge. This time the two sides will also lock horns in a Pink-ball Test in Adelaide which is another reason why fans can’t keep calm ahead of the series.

Meanwhile, India have arrived in Sydney and will be looking to adapt conditions as soon as possible. They had as many as 15 days to prepare for the ODI series, and only time will tell if that period will be enough or not.

