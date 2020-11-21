Indian cricket team will play their first series post the ‘coronavirus lockdown’ period. Team India’s first assignment is away from home against Australia. This will be Australia first home series after the lockdown. The two teams will take on each other in the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), as many T20Is and four Tests. The India vs Australia face-off begins with three-match ODI series. The series begins on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, ODI & Test Series.

Team India members landed in Australia after the end of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) and then went into mandatory quarantine before beginning their practice. Meanwhile, as India and Australia get ready to face-off in an exciting three-match ODI series, we bring you some records and stats involving the two teams.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and Australia have met in 140 ODIs. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 78 wins while India have won 52 matches. Ten India vs Australia matches have produced no result due to rain or other reasons. Out of these, 51 matches have been held in Australia and hosts have won 36 of those with India winning 13. KL Rahul Sweats It Out Ahead of India vs Australia ODI Series 2020, Says ‘Good to Be Back in Blue’ (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS Highest and Lowest Team Totals in Australia in ODIs

In 2004 Australia posted 359 for five against India in Sydney. It remains the highest team total involving the two teams in ODIs in Australia. In 1981, India were bundled out for 63 and it remains the lowest team total involving the two teams in ODIs in Australia.

IND vs AUS Highest Score by a Batsman in Australia in ODIs

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored unbeaten 171 in 2016 at Perth to register the highest score by a batsman in India vs Australia ODIs in Australia.

IND vs AUS Best Bowling Figures in Australia in ODIs

During the 2004 tour, fast bowler Ajit Agarkar scalped 6/42 against Australia to claim the best bowling figures in IND vs AUS ODIs in Australia. In 2019, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal equalled it by claiming corresponding figures.

