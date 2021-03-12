A five-match T20I series makes more sense in 2021. The T20 World Cup will take place in the later half of the year, so teams won’t shy away from playing more of a T20 cricket. After the Test series, India and England face-off in the five-match T20I series. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all five matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium hosted two Tests as well and England lost those badly, first one in two days and second in three days. Meanwhile, stay on this page for IND vs ENG 1st T20I live score updates. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st T20I 2021 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

After winning the first Test, England lost three on the trot and will be eager to register a win on this tour. With change in leadership (Eoin Morgan leads the limited-overs side), the visitors will look to start afresh. Both the sides will have limited-overs specialists who didn’t feature in the longer format.

The pitch at the Motera stadium in Tests made the headlines after batsmen, particularly English, found it tough against spin. However, for the shorter format the pitch is expected to be a batting friendly one and high scoring game is one cards. In last five meetings between these two sides, India have won four and they will no doubt start as favourites.