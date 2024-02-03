India did well on the first day of the second test as a fantastic century by Yashasvi Jaiswal prompted them to a score of 336/6. Batting first, it was a similar story with the young Indian opener once against attacking his way to a big score. England will feel they were not completely outplayed as well considering they took away six wickets. The pitch in Vizag looks like a decent one to bat and with the English batters focussing on maintaining a decent run rate, we could well have a proper contest in our hands. The immediate focus for the Indian team will be to get close to a 450 total on the second day as it gives their bowlers the breathing space to set up attacking fields. Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal via Social Media As Youngster Shines With a 150 in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is inching towards a double century and the talented batsman will need to show composure, particularly at the start of the day’s play. Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his batting skills and these two will look to stitch a lengthy partnership. The tailenders are not expected to do well and hence this last recognised pair has a lot riding on them.

Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed bowled well in tandem for England while the star performer of the last game – Tom Hartley was a tad expensive. The spin trio need to cut down on India’s scoring rate and try and build some pressure in the opening hour of the game. James Anderson could be utilised by Ben Stokes to extract some reverse swing with the old ball.

When is India vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face England in the 2nd Test of the five-match series, on Saturday, February 3. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test match Day 2 will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and the action starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). James Anderson Becomes Oldest Fast Bowler to Appear in a Test Match in India, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match Day 2 on the OTT platform. India needs another 150-odd runs to get into a position of dominance in this test match. A lot will depend on the start they get on day 2.

