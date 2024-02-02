India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated youngster Yasasvi Jaiswal as he went on to score 150 in the India vs England 2nd Test match. Sachin shared a photo of Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating his 150 and captioned the photo as "Yashasvi Bhava" which means "Be victorious". Yasasvi Jaiswal is still batting at 179 on the crease for India at the end of Day 1. Yasasvi's innings has been very valuable for India. Yasasvi Jaiswal Will now look to complete the next milestone i.e. hitting a double century. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten Century Puts India in Firm Control.

Have a look at the Social Media Post by Sachin Tendulkar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)