England have defeated India in the 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday) to take a 2-1 lead in the five-game series. Jos Buttler was the star for England with the bat as his brilliant knock took them over the line. This was the third game in a row in the series that the team batting second has gone on to chase the target put in front of them. India vs England Highlights 3rd T20I, 2021: ENG Defeat IND By 8 Wickets.

After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan asked India to bat first and the visitors got off to a great start, getting three wickets inside the powerplay. But India were brought back into the game by skipper Virat Kohli, whose sensational knock guided them to a par score in the game.

However, Indian bowlers couldn’t capitalise on the momentum as Jos Buttler, took the game away from them with brilliant hitting. This was England's ninth victory over India in T20Is, edging past the team in Blue in the head-to-head record. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs ENG 3rd T20I.

# This Was England’s Ninth Win Over India In 17 T20I Matches

# England Lead The Five-Match Series 2-1

# Jos Buttler Scored His 11th T20I Fifty

# Virat Kohli Scored His 27th T20I Half-Century

# This Is The First Time Since WT20 2016 That Virat Kohli Has Hit Back To Back Fifties In A T20I Series

# This Is Virat Kohli’s Highest Score In T20Is Against England

# Jonny Bairstow Completed 1000 T20I Runs

The fourth T20I encounter will be played on March 18, 2021 (Thursday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will have different objectives in the game as England will look to seal the series while India will be aiming to make another comeback and get themselves on level terms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).