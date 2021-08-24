Following a dramatic victory in the second match at the Lord's Cricket Ground, India would be very confident and upbeat as they head into the third Test match against England on August 25, Wednesday. The match would be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds and is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India, already with a 1-0 series lead can be considered favourites ahead of the match. From what looked like an inevitable defeat, Virat Kohli and his team turned things around dramatically on the final day to walk out with a victory. The early wickets and Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma did peg the Indians back on the fifth day. But what followed next was something that the English team just weren't prepared for. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami joined forces in the middle and took the attack to the opposition. The duo freely played their shots, unleashing some powerful hits and ended up putting together an unbeaten stand of 89 runs, which eventually was the difference-maker.India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match At Headingley

With the ball in hand. Bumrah and Shami once again wreaked havoc before Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj joined the party. KL Rahul's classy hundred in the first innings along with a solid performance by the batting unit, was what set the tone for the memorable win. For England, Dawid Malan is expected to feature in their top-order. Also in Mark Wood's absence, Saqib Mahmood is expected to make his Test debut in a bowling lineup led by the experienced James Anderson. India, despite having a winning combination, might include Ravichandran Ashwin to give him his first Test match of the series. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur is also fit and available for selection after missing the second Test match.England Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs India: Probable England Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match At Headingley

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Head-to-Head

India and England have faced off against each other for a total of 128 times in Test cricket. England hold the edge when it comes to having a better head-to-head record, with 48 victories. India have won 30 matches and the remaining 50 matches have ended in a draw.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2021 Key Players

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be the key players for India while all-rounder James Anderson and captain Joe Root will be the players to watch from the English side.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2021 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli's battle with James Anderson would always headline an India vs England Test match and it is the same in case of the Headingley game as well. If Ravichandran Ashwin plays, then his battle with England captain Joe Root, can also turn out to be very exciting.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2021 Venue

The ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2021 Match Timing

The 3rd Test game between India and England has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of England 2021. The ENG vs IND 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels with Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD providing the English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs IND ENG vs IND 1st Test live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England Likely Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson

