A confident Indian side would face England in the third Test at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Wednesday. Virat Kohli and his men pulled off a memorable win in the second Test and what made the victory even sweeter was that it was a complete team effort and also that it looked highly unlikely at the start of the day. India had lost the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma pretty early on the fifth day and to all, an England victory was on the cards. But the narrative was completely changed by the tail-ender duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, both of whom unleashed a flurry of attacking shots, played fearlessly and not only took their side out of trouble but also ensured that they set a competitive total to defend and potentially win the match. What followed next would always be etched in history. Wickets fell at regular intervals as the Englishmen found the Indian team too hot to handle. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd Test 2021

Eventually, the sound of James Anderson's stumps getting rattled evoked a joyous celebration amongst the Indian team, the support staff and the players. India had taken a 1-0 lead it is very unlikely that Virat Kohli would tamper with his winning combination. Take a look at India's likely playing XI for the third Test match:

Openers: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who has done a great job together while opening the innings so far in the series, are certain to retain their spots as openers in the Indian team.

Middle-Order: The middle-order of Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane has looked a bit fragile but their resistant performance with the bat in the second Test means that they are set to retain their spots. Kohli, however, would be eager to get back amongst the runs. Rishabh Pant too is expected to feature in the third match fulfilling his regular wicket-keeping role.

All-Rounders: There might be a change here. Although Ravindra Jadeja has performed decently so far in the two matches, India might just hand Ravichandran Ashwin his first game of this series, in Headingley, mainly with the aim to add strength to the lower-middle order and also his variations, which can come to good use once the pitch wears out and the ball starts spinning.

Bowlers: It is unlikely that Virat Kohli would tamper with the bowling combination, which won him the match back at Lord's. The four fast bowlers-Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are almost certain to feature unless the team management decides to play two spinners, in which case one of them might miss out.

India Likely Playing XI For 3rd Test Against England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

