In the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India women will face England Women. The game will take place at the St George's Park Stadium, Gqeberha. India are coming into this match with a two consecutive victories over Pakistan and West Indies They managed to chase decent targets of 150 and 119 within 19 overs against Pakistan and West Indies. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant half century for the Indian team in the first game against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma also played two important knocks in both games. In the bowling department, it was Deepti Sharma who was the most successful bowler for India as she played a big role in the win against West Indies helping India to restrict them cheaply.

On the other hand, England Women's forte has been it's bowling more than batting in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. The bowling all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone has been the leading wicket-taker with three scalps in each game and be the trump card for England against the strong batting line-up of India on Saturday. Alice Capsey's heroics with the bat against Ireland will give England some confidence in batting department ahead of the crucial clash against India.

India's batting will once again depend on their top order. Harmanpreet Kaur did get some runs in the match against West Indies, but she would want her natural fluency to be back. It will be more crucial for Smriti Mandhana, who is just coming back from a injury to get some runs under her belt too as India go deeper into the tournament. The bowling department is at times too much reliant on Deepti Sharma and thus others like Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have to be a liitle more consistent with England having some explosive middle order batters. India recently defeated England in the Commonwealth games semi-final and it will definitely give them confidence.