The match number 14 of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will see India Women (IND-W) take on England Women (ENG-W) on February 18 (Saturday) at St George's Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth. The starting time of the high-octane clash is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs ENG-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Australia Consolidate Group 1 Top Spot With Third Consecutive Victory.

After two group matches, both the teams are unbeaten so far, with England Women ahead of India on points table due to rich net run-rate. India Women displayed some brilliance with the ball against West Indies the other day, specially from the star all-rounder Deepti Sharma who scalped three wickets and completed her 100 wicket mark in T20Is. The batting has been solid for India in both the group clashes with power-hitter Richa Ghosh in the middle finishing things off. England had two convincing group stage wins against Ireland and West Indies. Heather Knight led women will now be set to face their toughest challenge in the group stage when they battle it out against India on Saturday. The two teams set field on fire when they face each-other and a contest of similar intensity is expected this time also.

IND-W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Gosh (IND-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND-W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG-W), Alice Capsey (ENG-W), Heather Knight (ENG-W), are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Deepti Sharma (IND-W, Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) could be our All-rounders. Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh Shine As India Register Six-Wicket Victory Against West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

IND-W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Charlie Dean (ENG-W), Sara Glenn (ENG-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Gosh (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W, Shafali Verma (IND-W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG-W), Alice Capsey (ENG-W), Heather Knight (EN-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Charlie Dean (ENG-W), Sara Glenn (ENG-W).

Richa Ghosh (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Alice Capsey (ENG-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

