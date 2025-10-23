India Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: We could have a clearer picture as to which team gets the final spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as India and New Zealand lock horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Harmanpreet Kaur and her India Women's National Cricket Team will have the hopes of a billion pinned on their shoulders as they take the field against New Zealand, knowing that a win could swing the momentum back in their favour in this intense ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final race. The Women in Blue have had three consecutive losses and they cannot afford another one if they are to have their fate in their hands. India Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 24 and Who Will Win IND-W vs NZ-W?

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to get their second win of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Sophie Devine-led New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team have had the rain play a crucial role in their campaign, washing out their last two games and now, they find themselves in a situation where they need to beat India in the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match to stake a claim for the semi-finals. India and New Zealand would play each other in an ODI after almost a year and both teams will be looking to put nothing but their absolute best foot forward in walking out with two full points. India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James

