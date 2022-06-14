There is series on line as India takes on South Africa in the third T20I. The visitors lead the three-match series 2-0 and now will be pressing for a series win. India, who look out of sorts at the moment, are in a must-win situation to stay alive in the five-match series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming online and live TV telecast details then you can scroll down for all the information. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination unless Quinton de kick is fit to play. Heinrich Klaasen did a superb job and is set to hold onto his place in the playing XI. India, on the other hand, might include Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan.

When is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Visakhapatnam on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm. IND vs SA: Team India Reach Visakhapatnam for 3rd T20I 2022 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 3rd series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch India vs SA 3rd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs SA will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs SA 3rd T20I online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).