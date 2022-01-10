After losing the second Test match by seven wickets, the Indian team is all set to take on South Africa at Cape Town. The series now is placed on 1-1 and the third match is touted to be the decider game. In this article, we shall discuss the time, venue, schedule, minibattles, live streaming and other details you need to know about. But before that, let's quickly have a look at how the second match worked out for both sides. India made 202 runs in the first innings with stand-in skipper KL Rahul scoring a half-century. Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022, BCCI Shares Pics.

On Day 2 of the second Test match, Shardul Thakur set the Internet on fire with his seven-wicket haul and restricted the home team to the score of 229 runs. In the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored a half-century each. Hanuma Vihari fell 10 runs short of a half-century. The visitors scored 266 runs in the second innings and South Africa achieved the target quite easily. Thus, South Africa won the match by seven wickets. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game.

IND vs SA Tests Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have played 41 Tests against each other. The Proteas lead the head-to-head by a slight margin of 16 wins against India’s 15. The remaining Tests between these two sides have ended in draws.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Key Players

Virat Kohli was seen hitting the nets ahead of the third Test match. So it is very likely that the Indian Test captain will be a part of the third test. Thus Jasprit Bumrah and Jasprit Bumrah remain the key players from the team India camp. For the home team, Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi hold the key to success.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Mini Battles

There will be a few exciting battles to watch out for in the third Test match. The fans are looking out for a battle between Virat Kohli and Lungi Ngidi. Temba Bavuma vs Jasprit Bumrah will be yet another battle to look out for.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Venue and Match Timing

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town will host the second match of the three-game series between India and South Africa from January 11 onwards. The IND vs SA 3rd Test starts at 01:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM Local Time.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for India tour of South Africa 2021-22. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada apart from English and Hindi. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs SA 1st Test on Hotstar app as well as on the official website.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Likely Playing Xis

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

South Africa Likely Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

