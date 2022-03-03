After the conclusion of the T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in a two-match Test series. The IND vs SL 1st Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali and will be played from March 04 to March 09, 2022. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the key players, mini battles and head-to-head record between India and Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: Team India Greats Share Good Wishes for Star Batter Ahead of His Landmark Match (Watch Video).

India won the T20I series, registering a 3-0 win and will be aiming to replicate that. The Men in Blue were defeated 2-1 by South Africa in their last Test series and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka got the better of the West Indies in their last outing in the longest format.

IND vs SL Head to Head Record in Test

India and Sri Lanka have met each other 44 times in Test and it is the Men in Blue that hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 20 wins. SL have won seven times while 16 matches have ended in draws.

IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Key Players

Ravi Ashwin and Rohit Sharma are in great form and will play an important role for India in the first game. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka and Suranga Lakmal will have huge responsibilities for Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Mini Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Suranga Lakmal and Pathum Nissanka vs Jasprit Bumrah will be some of the interesting match ups to look forward to and can determine the outcome of the game.

IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on TV. Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming of the match on online platforms.

IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama.

