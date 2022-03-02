Virat Kohli, who is set to play his 100th Test match, was sent good wishes by Team India stars of the yesteryears. In a video shared by BCCI on Wednesday, March 2, Indian cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke about the remarkable achievement by Kohli of being set to play 100 Test matches.

Watch Video:

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦! Welcome to the 1⃣0⃣0⃣-Test club Virat Kohli 👏 👏#TeamIndia greats share their thoughts on @imVkohli's landmark Test, his achievements & the impact he's had on Indian cricket. 🔝 👍 Watch the full feature 🎥 🔽https://t.co/m135xwB2zt pic.twitter.com/gzN71BZnCn — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2022

