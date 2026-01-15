India U19 Cricket Team vs United States of America U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: India will begin their quest for a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title on 15 January, as they face the United States of America in their opening Group A fixture. The India U19 vs United States of America U19 match marks the start of the 16th edition of the prestigious 50-over tournament hosted across Zimbabwe and Namibia. ICC U19 World Cup Winners List: Edition-by-Edition Champions, Most Title Wins in Men's Under-19 WC Ahead of 2026 Tournament.

Led by captain Ayush Mhatre, India enters the competition as firm favourites and the most successful side in the tournament's history. The squad features several rising stars who have already made waves in domestic cricket, including the 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. India will look to use this opening encounter to settle their combinations before facing more challenging group opponents, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The USA team, captained by Utkarsh Srivastava, returns to the global stage with an aim to gain vital experience. While they are considered underdogs against the defending runners-up, the American side will be looking to capitalise on the exposure of playing against top-tier international opposition.

Where to Watch IND U19 vs USA U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

Fans in India and abroad have several options to catch the live action from Rajkot. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm.

In India (TV): The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights for the tournament in India. Fans can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the match in multiple languages.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription. India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included.

In USA: In the United States, fans can follow the tournament through Willow TV.

Match Facts: India U19 vs USA U19

Feature Details Tournament ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Match India U19 vs USA U19 (Group A) Date 15 January 2026 Time 1:00 pm IST Venue Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. While the early morning moisture in Zimbabwe can assist seamers, the pitch typically flattens out, providing a good surface for batting as the day progresses. Current weather forecasts suggest a possibility of light showers, which may lead to brief interruptions during the opening day's play.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).