India is currently playing West Indies in the ODIs and the series is currently levelled 1-1 with the Caribbeans strongly back in the series after winning the 2nd ODI. They won the 2nd ODI comprehensively by six-wickets and it will definitely boost their morale to take on the challenge of India to win the series in the 3rd and final ODI at Tarouba, Trinidad. India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2nd ODI and gave opportunities to Axar Patel and Sanju Samson, who batted three and four. India had a good start but then they suffered a collapse. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja tried to salvage a partnership but failed to get a strong finish ending with just 181 on the board. West Indies had a shaky start to the chase but captain Shai Hope and youngster Keacy Carty put together a 91-run partnership to take them over the winning line. Except Shardul Thakur and to some extent Kuldeep Yadav, none of the Indian bowlers could trouble the West Indies batter. India will definitely have to do some introspection before fielding their XI on final ODI with series on the line. ‘India Always Have Some Great Batters in Their Line-Up’ Says West Indies All-Rounder Romario Shepherd Ahead of IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023.

West Indies bowling have proved themselves to be capable enough troubling the Indian batters. Gudakesh Motie and Yannick Cariah coupled with the quicks Jaydon Seales, Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph have been a handful for the Indian middle order batters. India will have to bat better on the final ODI as batting against quality bowling has not been West Indies' strength and a decent score on board can put them under pressure. Bridgetown saw some regular rain interruptions during the 2nd ODI. Fans concerned about getting some action due to rain-interruption, will get entire information about the rain forecast and weather report in Tarouba, Trinidad here.

Tarouba Weather Report

Unfortunately for the fans, there is pretty heavy chances of rainfall during the period of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Tarouba on August 1. The weather forecast for the day shows 73% of precipitation chances during the second and third hours of the match although the weather will seemingly clear out later in the day. As per the predictions, we should expect some heavy showers during the game but if ground staffs can make it possible, we might have a shortened game. ‘If India Want To Win Series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Be Back’: Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra Suggests Ahead of IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023.

Expected Weather in Tarouba During IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 (Accuweather.com)

Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium is yet to host a men's international cricket match. in the few Women's International matches it has hosted, the pitch has proved to be a low scoring one. The Brian Lara stadium assists the spinners well and both side's slow bowlers might get some purchase. Captains will want to bat first on this pitch as it will get eventually slower.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).