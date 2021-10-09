The Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on the Australian team in the second T20I game. The match will be held at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast in Queensland. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at how the last match between India and Australia panned out to be. So the first game ended with a draw. All thanks to the Rain Gods! IND W vs AUS W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I.

So after winning the toss, the Australian team elected to bowl first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma lost their wickets on the score of 17 and 18 runs respectively. But Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall for the team as she scored 49 runs from 36 balls. The batter scored seven boundaries and no maximums in the game. But wickets kept falling from the other end. The Indian team scored 131 runs with four wickets down. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2021, Match Time and Venue

The second T20I match India Women and Australia Women will be played at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast on October 9, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 13:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2021 Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs Australia Women. JioTV will also provide streaming for its users.

