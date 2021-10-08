India Women and Australia Women will face off against each other in the second T20 International of the three-game series. The IND W vs AUS W clash will be played at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland Australia on October 09, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to take the lead in the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND W vs AUS W, 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shafali Verma & Others Proud to Represent India in Pink Ball Test (See Posts).

Rain played spoilsport in the opening T20I clash between the teams at the venue as the game was washed out. However, Team India will be happy with their performance on the day with Jemimah Rodrigues being the star player. Meanwhile, the Australian bowlers also had a decent outing but will be hoping for a much better display.

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - A Healy (AUS W), R Ghosh (IND W) can be picked as the keeper for your team.

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batswomen - M Lanning (AUS W), B Mooney (AUS W), S Mandhana (AUS W) and S Verma (AUS W) can be the batters in your team.

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for the team should be E Perry (AUS W), D Sharma (IND W).

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - S Pandey (AUS W), H Darlington (AUS W) and S Molineux (AUS W) as your bowlers.

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: A Healy (AUS W), R Ghosh (IND W), M Lanning (AUS W), B Mooney (AUS W), S Mandhana (AUS W), S Verma (AUS W), E Perry (AUS W), D Sharma (IND W), S Pandey (AUS W), H Darlington and S Molineux (AUS W).

M Lanning (AUS W) can be your captain for the IND W vs AUS W fantasy team, while S Verma (IND W) can be elected as your vice-captain.

