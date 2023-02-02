The two-week-long tournament will ultimately come to an end when India Women (IND-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) duel in the final clash of the South Africa Women's Tri-series 2023 on February 02 (Thursday) at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The final battle between IN-W and SA-W will kick off at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST. With nearly a week left for ICC Women's T20 World Cup to commence, the scheduled final of the T20 Women's Tri-Series 2023 between IN-W and SA-W is a crucial fixture for both the teams to draw the winning momentum from the game moving into the next assignment. India U19 Women’s Cricket Team Enjoy a Lap of Honour With ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India displayed an unwavering show in the ongoing Tri-nation series with both bat and ball. Top players like Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been in pursuit of recovering their form and to a greater extent, both have succeeded as well. Jemimah Rodrigues was off track for long as her form was a big concern for the side ahead of the global tournament. However, the ace batter had a last laugh against West Indies Women on Monday after scoring an unbeaten 42 off 39 runs.

As for South Africa Women (SA-W), the two wins against West Indies might not count going into the final of the Tri-series since the only defeat hosts encountered in the ongoing event was at the hands of finalists India in the series opener. Hence, the Proteas will eye to rewrite the end of the tournament in their favour and win the crucial final on the home turf before gearing up to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in the coming days. Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates Triumphant India U19 Women’s Cricket Team; ‘It Was a Great Feeling Talking to the Legend’, Claim Players.

When is India vs South Africa Final T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs South Africa Final T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa, on February 02 (Thursday). The final clash will start at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa Final T20I Women's Tri-series 2023?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for SA Women's Tri-Series 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of India vs South Africa Final T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 to watch the Live Telecast of IN-W vs SA-W Final T20I Women's Tri-series 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs South Africa Final T20I Women's Tri-series 2023?

Disney+ Hotsar, the OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs SA-W Final T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 on the Disney+Hoststar app or website (with premium subscription).

