Indian U19 women's cricket defeated England to lift the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup at Potchefstroom last Sunday, January 31, 2023. Then yesterday (February 01, 2023), Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI felicitated the triumphant Indian team at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Following this in an interview, the cricketers claimed that "It was a great feeling talking to the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Our dreams have come true. Winning the trophy in the first Under-19 Women's World Cup is a very big thing for us. The entire team is filled with joy. We are preparing for the Women's IPL now." India U19 Women’s Cricket Team Enjoy a Lap of Honour With ICC U19 Woen’s T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

"It was a great feeling talking to the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Our dreams have come true. Winning the trophy in the first Under-19 Women's World Cup is a very big thing for us. The entire team is filled with joy. We are preparing for the Women's IPL now," said the players pic.twitter.com/AWDG5uuAkJ — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

