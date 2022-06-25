India women's team would be aiming to clinch a series win when they take on their Sri Lankan counterparts in the second T20I of the series, on June 25. The match would be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla and is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite having a poor outing with the bat in hand, India managed to walk out with a 34-run win against Sri Lanka. But they would be wary of not repeating the same mistakes they did with the bat in the first T20I. SL W vs IND W 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cricket Match in Dambulla

Sri Lanka on the other hand, need a win to stay alive in the series. They too had a poor day with the bat and would aim to improve on that. A win for them would take the series to the decider. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 25, 2022 (Sunday). The IND W vs SL W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 01:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. However, in absence of IND W vs SL W live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans. SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I 2022 in Dambulla.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd T20I 2022?

Despite no live telecast available, fans in India can watch IND vs SL Women cricket match live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will get free access to the live content.

