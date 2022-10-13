India Women's team take on Thailand Women in the first semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2022. It is a historic game as Thailand Women feature in their first Asia Cup semis. The Thailand made it to the last four following a wash out between Bangladesh and UAE but that wasn't enough. The newest member completed hat-trick of wins and only then it was majorly possible to make it to the Women's Asia Cup 2022 semi-final. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND W vs THAI W live streaming online and live TV telecast can scroll down. India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs THAI-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

With an aim to make it to the finals, these two sided will face-off. India Women hands down starts as favourites. India Women bundled out Thailand Women for just 37 runs in the last face-off. Thailand Women will be aiming to put up a good show this time around. All eyes will be on Sylhet weather with rain forecast during the game time.

When is India W vs Thailand W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Thailand Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet on October 13, 2022 (Thursday). The IND-W vs THAI-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs THAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Thailand Women T20I at Sylhet.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Thailand W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports channels to catch the India Women vs Thailand Women Semi-final 1 live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Thailand W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs THAI-W Semi-final match live streaming online.

