The first semi-final of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I will be played between India Women (IND-W) and Thailand Women (THAI-W) on 13 October (Thursday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The all important knockout encounter will kick-start at 08:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs TL-W face-off in the semi-final number 1 of 2022 Women's Asia Cup can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs THAI-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

Record time Women's Asia Cup winners India is all set to take on the triumphant Thailand in the first semi-final on Thursday. Thailand created history after qualifying for the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup for the first time ever as they edged out Bangladesh for the last spot. India Women ended on the top of the points table with 5 out of 6 wins in the league stage. Thailand stunned everyone in the league stage after beating the dominant opponent Pakistan. India women, though themselves a potent side to face in the semi-final encounter, won't take Thailand lightly after how they performed in the league stage.

IN-W vs TL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IN-W), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (TL-W) could be taken as Wicket-keepers.

IN-W vs TL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W),Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W), Natthakan Chantam (TL-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IN-W vs TL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounder - Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W), Dayalan Hemalatha (IN-W) could be our all-rounders.

IN-W vs TL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W), Thipatcha Putthawong (TL-W), Nattaya Boochatham (TL-W) could form the bowling attack.

IN-W vs TL-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IN-W), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (TL-W),Smriti Mandhana (IN-W),Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W), Natthakan Chantam (TL-W),Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W), Dayalan Hemalatha (IN-W),Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W), Thipatcha Putthawong (TL-W), Nattaya Boochatham (TL-W).

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

