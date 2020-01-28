Indian Cricket Team Takes Part in New Catching Drill Ahead of 3rd T20I vs New Zealand, Watch Video

India team's new fielding drill. (Photo Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

Team India ahead of the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton were seen taking part in a new catching drill. The drill focused on catching the ball with just one hand. The video of the new catching drill was shared by Board of Cricket for Control in India’s (BCCI) official Twitter handle. The Indian cricket team is known for its fielding as well, and players like Ravindra Jadeja and captain Virat Kohli are one the best fielders in the world. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 Match Preview: IND Eye Maiden T20I Series-Win Against NZ in Hamilton.

Interestingly, in the second T20I at Eden Park in Auckland, skipper Kohli dropped an easy catch. It was a rare miss by the Indian captain, otherwise, he is known for his quality fielding. The drop didn’t cost the Indian team much. However, it seems, Indian team’s fielding coach R Sridhar wants the unit to focus on catching more, and thus new drill was outlined.

Here’s the Team India’s New Catching Drill

India are on the brink of winning their first T20I series in India. The Men in Blue won the first two T20Is in Auckland and lead the five-match series 2-0. India and New Zealand will now face-off in the third T20I in Hamilton. Shreyas Iyer vs Ish Sodhi, Martin Guptill vs Jasprit Bumrah and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2020 in Hamilton.

While India will be looking for the series win, New Zealand faces a must-win situation to stay alive in the five-match series. In both the preceding matches, India chased down comfortably. In the first T20I, the visitors chased down 204 and then in the second T20I reached the target of 133 with ease.