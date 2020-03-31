IPL 2020 Could Be Held in August-September, Asia Cup 2020 Postponement on Cards: Report

File picture of IPL trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in various sporting events being either cancelled or postponed. The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) was scheduled to begin on March 29, but was later postponed till April 15 following the COVID-19 virus outbreak. However, it appears that the upcoming edition of the T20 league will be further postponed. Even there are fears that this year the league won’t take place at all, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any statement regarding the cancellation and is opting for the wait and watch approach. 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia Likely To Be Postponed Till 2022: Report.

Meanwhile, reportedly the IPL 2020 could be held in August-September as BCCI is looking at a possible window in that period. Interestingly, in September Asia Cup 2020 is scheduled. So, if IPL will be held in August-September, then Asia Cup 2020 could be postponed.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly. We are looking at a window in August-September,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Asia Cup 2020 to Be Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic?.

There are reports the T20 World Cup 2020, which is scheduled in October-November, could be postponed as well. And that could be another possible window for BCCI to conduct IPL 2020.