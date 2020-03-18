Asia Cup 2020 to Be Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic?

ACC official logo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Following the coronavirus outbreak, most of the sporting events around the world have been either cancelled or postponed. Even there are doubts over the future events considering the prevailing situation. Tennis Grand Slam, French Open, which was scheduled to take place towards the end of May this year has been already postponed to end of September. Meanwhile, Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed amid the coronavirus scare, and there is a possibility of it being held between July-September. Asia Cup 2020 Likely to be Played in UAE, Not in Pakistan: Report.

Interestingly, Asia Cup 2020 is scheduled to be held in September. Though there is some time left for the tournament coronavirus could impact it. Earlier, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting was scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but was later postponed amid the rise in coronavirus cases. The decision on the Asia Cup 2020 venue was to take place in the meeting. Sourav Ganguly on Break Due to Coronavirus: ‘Can't Remember When I Was Free Last’.

With all cricket-related activities suspended, it appears that ACC will take time to announce the venue and schedule of the Asia Cup 2020. It is Pakistan’s turn to host the Asia Cup, but with India reluctant to travel to the country it will be held at a neutral venue. With coronavirus scare rising, chances are Asia Cup 2020 could be cancelled, though it is too early to predict the situation in September.