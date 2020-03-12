IPL 2020: Madras High Court Asks BCCI to Respond by March 23 Over Cancellation of Matches Following Coronavirus Threat

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: IANS)

Coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on various sporting competitions all around the world. A number of matches have been postponed, cancelled or been played inside an empty stadium as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the epidemic. Indian Premier League (IPL) is the latest to be affected by the pandemic as Madras High Court has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to respond by March 23 in order to cancel the Indian Premier League matches. Coronavirus Scare: IPL Governing Council Meeting on March 14 to Discuss Current Situation.

A plea had been filed in the Madras HC by advocate G Alex Benzinger seeking a direction to the central government to note allow the cricketing board in India to go ahead with IPL matches from March 29 to May 24, 2020. The Madaras high court has asked BCCI for a response by March 23 over the cancellation of the games on the mentioned dates, according to ANI. This petition was filed in order to take preventive measure to reduce the spread of Coronavirus in the country. IPL 2020 Can be Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Threat, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League 2020 can be postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 11 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state and reports suggest that the games could take place behind closed doors if the competitions get a green light.

The Indian Premier League council announced that they will have a meeting on March 14 where the current situation will be discussed and a decision will be taken about the upcoming edition of India’s premier domestic T20 competition. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2020, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede.