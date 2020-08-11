With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being right around the corner, players are gearing up to make a mark in the gala tournament. However, along with being excited, many players are also emotional as they’ll not play in front of their home crowd. Well, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also one of them and that is evident in KKR’s latest Instagram post. In the video shared by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise, the 25-year-old bowler talks about his experience of playing in Eden Gardens. Kuldeep calls the venue special as the crowd in the stadium is always ‘electrifying.’ KKR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kolkata Knight Riders Team Led by Dinesh Karthik.

“Eden Gardens and people of Kolkata has always been special. The feeling of this venue is ‘electrifying.’ Whenever we play for India at this venue, we enjoy a lot. If you see the performance, India has always done well at this venue as the attachment is immense,” said the left-arm chinaman spinner in the video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders. Have a look. IPL 2020 KKR Update: Dinesh Karthik Is the Leader at KKR, Says Eoin Morgan.

Watch Video:

Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, IPL 2020 will take place in UAE. Well, Kuldeep might miss playing in Eden Gardens. However, he’ll certainly enjoy bowling in the upcoming tournament. The pitches in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are known to favour the spinners while the boundaries are also on the larger side. Also, Yadav took 10 wickets from 6 matches in Asia Cup 2018 and the fact will certainly give him a lot of confidence.

Along with Kuldeep, KKR will also have the services of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. However, all these big names need to perform well as a unit in order to guide KKR to their third IPL title.

