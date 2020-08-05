New Delhi, August 5: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been finally handed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and it is clear that social distancing will pay a key factor when it comes to the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

Not only will the entire medical history of players and support staff will be checked since March 1, but also teams have been asked to avoid any community activity like group dinners.

In the SOP, accessed by IANS, the teams have been asked to ensure that under no circumstances should any person break the bio-bubble once they are in UAE. But it starts with undergoing two COVID-19 tests.

All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 tests before assembling and heading to UAE. Any player or support staff who breaches the bio-bubble protocols after reaching their respective venues in UAE will be punished. In the UAE, there will be tests conducted on Day 1, 3 and 6. After that there will be testing done every fifth day right through the tournament.

IANS had earlier reported that the teams were looking at flying in chartered planes and had already zeroed in on hotels for stay and the SOP also states that teams should look at flying in chartered planes and booking separate hotels.

As for families, it has been made clear that the families cannot get out of the bio-bubble created by the franchise. Also, they cannot travel with the players and be seen in the dressing rooms.

